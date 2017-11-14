Centrica, Eni Partner to Offer Connected-Home Products in Italy

British Gas owner Centrica PLC (CNA.LN) said Tuesday that it has signed a five-year partnership agreement with Eni SpA (ENI.MI) to expand its connected-home business into Italy.

FTSE-100 listed Centrica said that it will work with Eni--an Italian energy company--to provide its "Hive portfolio" of products, which includes a smart thermostat, lights, door and window sensors and smart plugs, to Italian customers from Nov. 20.

Centrica didn't disclose the financial arrangements of the deal.

Nina Bhatia, managing director of Centrica's connected-home division, said that strategic partnerships are going to be increasingly important to the growth of the company.

