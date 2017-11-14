Axa Confirms 2020 Objectives

Axa SA (CS.FR) confirmed Tuesday the objectives of its strategic plan, Ambition 2020, ahead of its investor conference.

The company expects to deliver annual underlying earnings per share growth into 2020 within the 3% to 7% target range. It also expects adjusted return on equity of between 12% and 14% during 2016-2020 and a Solvency II ratio--a measure of an insurer's resilience--target range of between 170% and 230%.

During the investor conference, AXA will touch upon its reorganized operating model--outlined on Monday--and the registration document the company filed Monday for the initial public offering of its U.S. unit, it said.

