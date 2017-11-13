Venezuelan Officials, Bondholders Set to Meet in Restructuring Talks

Venezuelan officials are scheduled to meet with bondholders at the presidential palace Monday afternoon in an attempt to start the restructuring of up to $150 billion of external debt as the country's cash-strapped government teeters on default.

The hastily convened meeting comes on the government's deadline to pay almost $300 million of late-interest payments, or risk putting the state-oil company, the lifeblood of its economy, in default. Last week, the government failed to make payment on time for a small bond issued by a state electrical company.

Most major investment funds are skipping the Monday meeting with President Nicolás Maduro's restructuring commission, which includes two officials blacklisted by the U.S. for alleged drug trafficking and corruption. None of the commission members have an economics or finance background.

On his weekly television show Sunday, Mr. Maduro said 414 investors had confirmed their participation for the meeting, which he said accounted for more than 90% of the country's creditors.

"Venezuela will never get to a default," Mr. Maduro said.

But most investors said last week that they had been put off by the legal risk of dealing with sanctioned officials. Others said they are staying home because they see little chance of a deal with a government that has spent years blaming Wall Street for its woes.

"We don't think these people have the financial sophistication to make a meeting like this constructive," said one fund manager, who chose not to attend.

Any restructuring deal is hampered by the U.S. Treasury's ban on American financial institutions dealing with any new Venezuelan debt. Last week, however, the Treasury said it would consider making an exception for any new securities issued by the Venezuelan government to restructure its debt, as long as the plan is approved by the opposition-controlled congress.

