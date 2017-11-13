Utilities Higher as AES Rallies -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators recouped some of their recent losses after a positive brokerage review of one major U.S. utility.

AES shares rallied after analysts at brokerage Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research boosted their rating on the utility to buy from neutral. Efforts from European Union regulators to reduce surpluses in carbon markets will likely have a limited impact on persistently low carbon dioxide prices, warned analysts at brokerage Credit Suisse in a research note.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

November 13, 2017 17:17 ET (22:17 GMT)