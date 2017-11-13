USDA Crop Progress: Winter Wheat Condition/Progress-Nov 13

For the week ended Nov 12, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
CONDITION:
very poor poor fair good excellent
11/12 11/05 11/12 11/05 11/12 11/05 11/12 11/05 11/12 11/05
Ark 1 4 6 10 40 44 46 33 7 9
Cali 0 0 0 0 0 5 25 20 75 75
Colo 3 2 6 4 21 29 52 48 18 17
Idah 1 2 4 2 36 40 39 30 20 26
Ill 7 7 8 5 31 28 41 46 13 14
Ind 1 1 3 3 24 24 53 54 19 18
Kans 3 3 9 8 32 30 50 52 6 7
Mich 1 2 5 5 15 19 68 64 11 10
Mo 0 0 5 5 38 31 49 57 8 7
Mont 3 2 6 8 52 47 38 38 1 5
Nebr 2 3 6 8 29 27 54 51 9 11
NC 0 0 3 3 17 18 71 69 9 10
Ohio 0 0 1 2 11 10 62 61 26 27
Okla 1 1 5 8 53 49 38 40 3 2
Ore 2 2 5 5 15 15 57 58 21 20
SD 32 26 22 17 32 38 13 18 1 1
Texas 2 3 12 11 40 37 40 36 6 13
Wash 0 0 0 1 13 17 80 77 7 5
18-state
Avg 3 3 8 8 35 34 46 45 8 10
yr-ago 2 2 7 7 32 33 49 48 10 10
PROGRESS:
--Planted-- --Emerged--
11/12 11/05 2016 Avg 11/12 11/05 2016 Avg
Ark 89 79 88 83 77 61 66 65
Cali 50 41 65 53 20 8 44 29
Colo 100 98 100 100 94 89 96 96
Idah 100 100 97 99 93 92 90 90
Ill 95 90 95 95 85 73 84 78
Ind 92 87 95 96 77 67 84 84
Kans 97 93 97 99 84 73 90 91
Mich 99 96 94 98 93 88 84 88
Mo 83 69 86 85 63 47 63 64
Mont 99 97 97 98 90 83 89 88
Nebr 100 100 100 100 95 93 98 98
NC 72 58 54 54 53 37 29 30
Ohio 97 94 98 99 90 82 87 86
Okla 93 90 96 97 86 78 88 89
Ore 100 96 95 98 70 65 65 72
SD 100 100 100 100 97 95 96 85
Texas 89 85 88 87 78 69 72 73
Wash 100 99 94 99 94 82 84 87
18-state
Avg 95 91 94 95 84 75 83 83
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 13, 2017 16:18 ET (21:18 GMT)