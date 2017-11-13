On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Winter Wheat Condition/Progress-Nov 13

For the week ended Nov 12, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

CONDITION:

very poor poor fair good excellent

11/12 11/05 11/12 11/05 11/12 11/05 11/12 11/05 11/12 11/05

Ark 1 4 6 10 40 44 46 33 7 9

Cali 0 0 0 0 0 5 25 20 75 75

Colo 3 2 6 4 21 29 52 48 18 17

Idah 1 2 4 2 36 40 39 30 20 26

Ill 7 7 8 5 31 28 41 46 13 14

Ind 1 1 3 3 24 24 53 54 19 18

Kans 3 3 9 8 32 30 50 52 6 7

Mich 1 2 5 5 15 19 68 64 11 10

Mo 0 0 5 5 38 31 49 57 8 7

Mont 3 2 6 8 52 47 38 38 1 5

Nebr 2 3 6 8 29 27 54 51 9 11

NC 0 0 3 3 17 18 71 69 9 10

Ohio 0 0 1 2 11 10 62 61 26 27

Okla 1 1 5 8 53 49 38 40 3 2

Ore 2 2 5 5 15 15 57 58 21 20

SD 32 26 22 17 32 38 13 18 1 1

Texas 2 3 12 11 40 37 40 36 6 13

Wash 0 0 0 1 13 17 80 77 7 5

18-state

Avg 3 3 8 8 35 34 46 45 8 10

yr-ago 2 2 7 7 32 33 49 48 10 10

PROGRESS:

--Planted-- --Emerged--

11/12 11/05 2016 Avg 11/12 11/05 2016 Avg

Ark 89 79 88 83 77 61 66 65

Cali 50 41 65 53 20 8 44 29

Colo 100 98 100 100 94 89 96 96

Idah 100 100 97 99 93 92 90 90

Ill 95 90 95 95 85 73 84 78

Ind 92 87 95 96 77 67 84 84

Kans 97 93 97 99 84 73 90 91

Mich 99 96 94 98 93 88 84 88

Mo 83 69 86 85 63 47 63 64

Mont 99 97 97 98 90 83 89 88

Nebr 100 100 100 100 95 93 98 98

NC 72 58 54 54 53 37 29 30

Ohio 97 94 98 99 90 82 87 86

Okla 93 90 96 97 86 78 88 89

Ore 100 96 95 98 70 65 65 72

SD 100 100 100 100 97 95 96 85

Texas 89 85 88 87 78 69 72 73

Wash 100 99 94 99 94 82 84 87

18-state

Avg 95 91 94 95 84 75 83 83

November 13, 2017 16:18 ET (21:18 GMT)