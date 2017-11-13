USDA Crop Progress: Corn Progress-Nov 13

For the week ended Nov 12, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
NO CONDITION REPORTED:
PROGRESS:
--Harvested--
11/12 11/05 2016 Avg
Colo 72 50 93 86
Ill 90 83 97 96
Ind 80 70 93 90
Iowa 85 67 93 92
Kans 93 88 99 96
Ky 92 90 99 96
Mich 69 57 68 70
Minn 79 60 93 94
Mo 92 87 99 96
Nebr 86 68 92 90
NC 100 98 100 99
ND 76 59 83 85
Ohio 71 60 89 85
Pa 69 58 86 79
SD 82 61 90 90
Tenn 99 98 100 98
Tex 95 92 97 96
Wis 56 37 81 76
18-state
avg 83 70 92 91
