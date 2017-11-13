On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Corn Progress-Nov 13

For the week ended Nov 12, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

NO CONDITION REPORTED:

PROGRESS:

--Harvested--

11/12 11/05 2016 Avg

Colo 72 50 93 86

Ill 90 83 97 96

Ind 80 70 93 90

Iowa 85 67 93 92

Kans 93 88 99 96

Ky 92 90 99 96

Mich 69 57 68 70

Minn 79 60 93 94

Mo 92 87 99 96

Nebr 86 68 92 90

NC 100 98 100 99

ND 76 59 83 85

Ohio 71 60 89 85

Pa 69 58 86 79

SD 82 61 90 90

Tenn 99 98 100 98

Tex 95 92 97 96

Wis 56 37 81 76

18-state

avg 83 70 92 91

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2017 16:18 ET (21:18 GMT)