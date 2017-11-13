USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Nov 13

LR_GR410

Little Rock, AR Mon Nov 13, 2017 USDA Market News Service

National Weekly Rice Summary

(Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas-California)

Domestic Trend

In the south, long grain milled rice prices mostly steady, instances 1.50

higher in Texas; medium grain milled rice prices mostly steady instances 2.50

higher in Arkansas. Parboiled prices mostly steady instances 1.50 higher in

Texas. Second heads and Brewers mostly steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran

prices steady to 10.00 higher; Millfeed mostly steady; Rice Hulls mostly steady

instances 1.00-2.00 higher in Arkansas.

In California, medium grain milled rice prices mostly 2.00 higher. Second

heads and Brewers mostly steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran prices steady to

10.00 higher; Rice hull market continues non-existent as trade avenues were

lost due to other substitutes. Rice Mills are having to pay for dispose of

rice hulls.

CME Rough Rice settlements for Monday 13th, Nov 17 closed .045 lower at

11.12; Jan 18 closed .06 lower at 11.36; Mar 18 closed .055 lower at 11.65. US

dollar index on Monday settled at 94.49.

Arkansas Texas Louisiana California

MILLED RICE

Long white 23.50-24.50 25.50 24.50 -----

Long brown 25.50 27.50 NA -----

Medium white 25.00-27.50 ----- 24.50 32.00-38.00

Medium brown NA ----- NA 32.00-38.00

Short white ----- ----- ----- NA

Parboiled 25.50-27.50 29.50 ----- -----

Second heads 15.00-18.00 13.50-14.00 12.00-12.25 16.00-18.00

Brewers 15.00 12.25 9.50 14.00-16.00

Domestic shipment: Offers, fob mills, milled rice, spot prices, dollars per

cwt, bagged. (All milled rice grade No 2 not to exceed 4 percent broken, except

California grade No 1. All second heads grade No 4 or better, second head and

brewers are bulk.) Rough rice per cwt FOB farm for grade 2, milling 55/70.

Rice by-products (spot prices, dollars per short ton, fob mills).

Rice fat bran 100.00-110.00 100.00-120.00 120.00-140.00 130.00-140.00

Rice millfeed 40.00 40.00 40.00 -----

Rice hulls 5.00-8.00 5.00 5.00 0.00

*NA = not available

Source: USDA Market News Service, Little Rock, AR

James M. Ward, (501)671-2203 JamesM.Ward@ams.usda.gov

www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/LR_GR410.txt

www.ams.usda.gov/lsmarketnews

November 13, 2017 17:17 ET (22:17 GMT)