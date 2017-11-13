Novatek Says West-Yurkharovskiy Testing Confirms Site Viability

Novatek (NVTK.MZ) said Monday that it has completed testing the Jurassic reservoir at well 135R on its West-Yurkharovskiy license area in Russia.

The independent Russian gas producer said the well has been flowing at 650,000 cubic meters of gas per day through the 10-day testing period. Novatek said this data confirms the commercial viability of the deeper Jurassic deposits at the site, and it will begin an exploration program and pilot production.

Moscow-listed shares are up 2.70 rubles at RUB677.90 at 0928 GMT.

Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@dowjones.com; @AdamDowJones

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2017 04:50 ET (09:50 GMT)