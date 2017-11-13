Number of Systemically Important Banks to Decline Under Senate Deal

A group of senators have agreed to relieve regional banks from some expensive regulations put in place after the financial crisis, the most significant deal to curb the 2010 Dodd-Frank law in the Senate.

U.S. Stocks Edge Up to Start the Week

U.S. stock indexes inched higher amid a flurry of corporate news. The Dow industrials and S&P 500 added 0.1%.

BOJ's Kuroda Says Easy-Money Policies to Persist to Ensure Higher Inflation

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Monday that the central bank will continue its monetary-easing efforts to ensure that it meets its 2% inflation target.

OPEC Defends Policy Ahead of Crucial Meeting

OPEC delivered a defense of its oil-production policies, signaling its members are prepared to continue trying to support crude prices by withholding supplies through next year.

U.S. Ran $63 Billion Budget Deficit in October

The U.S. government ran a $63 billion budget deficit in October, as government spending outpaced revenue collection at the start of the fiscal year.

Oil Futures Mixed After OPEC Report

Oil futures were mixed Monday after major oil producers said their output fell last month.

Bitcoin Plunges More Than 25% in Four Days

The booming bull market for bitcoin has hit another speed bump. Bitcoin slumped more than 25% in recent days, falling below $6,000 after touching a record high just shy of $7,900 last week.

Venezuelan Officials Offer Few Details During Debt Restructuring Talks

Venezuelan officials provided few details about how they would move forward with a planned debt restructuring during a brief meeting with bondholders at the presidential palace Monday afternoon, according to people who said they attended it.

Lebanon's Central Bank Tries to Reassure Jittery Markets

The head of Lebanon's central bank said Monday he believes the worst of the turbulence in financial markets that has accompanied the country's political crisis has passed.

Yield-Hungry Investors Follow Their Appetites to Egypt

Bond-fund managers and other investors have poured money into Egyptian government debt this year, following a sharp drop in the Egyptian pound that made the debt more attractive to foreign buyers.

