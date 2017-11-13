Senate Lawmakers Reach Tentative Deal on Post-Crisis Bank Rules

A bipartisan group of Senate lawmakers has tentatively agreed to relieve regional banks from some expensive regulations put in place after the financial crisis, sources have said.

U.S. Stocks Edge Up to Start the Week

U.S. stock indexes inched higher amid a flurry of corporate news. The Dow industrials and S&P 500 added less than 0.1%.

OPEC Defends Policy Ahead of Crucial Meeting

OPEC delivered a defense of its oil-production policies, signaling its members are prepared to continue trying to support crude prices by withholding supplies through next year.

Oil Futures Mixed After OPEC Report

Oil futures were mixed Monday after major oil producers said their output fell last month.

Bitcoin Plunges More Than 25% in Four Days

The booming bull market for bitcoin has hit another speed bump. Bitcoin slumped more than 25% in recent days, falling below $6,000 after touching a record high just shy of $7,900 last week.

Venezuelan Officials, Bondholders Set to Meet

Venezuelan officials are scheduled to meet with bondholders at the presidential palace Monday afternoon in an attempt to start the restructuring of up to $150 billion of external debt as the country's cash-strapped government teeters on default.

Lebanon's Central Bank Tries to Reassure Jittery Markets

The head of Lebanon's central bank said Monday he believes the worst of the turbulence in financial markets that has accompanied the country's political crisis has passed.

Yield-Hungry Investors Follow Their Appetites to Egypt

Bond-fund managers and other investors have poured money into Egyptian government debt this year, following a sharp drop in the Egyptian pound that made the debt more attractive to foreign buyers.

Used-Car Prices Hold Up, Defying Expectations

Prices of used cars were expected to plummet in 2017 as millions of vehicle leases expired and people who bought following the financial crisis exchanged their old rides for new ones. But the predicted price collapse hasn't happened.

IPOs Roar Back World-Wide, With Asia Driving the Boom

A flood of Chinese companies is driving the biggest world-wide surge of initial public offerings in a decade, with two-thirds of this year's IPOs in the Asia-Pacific region.

