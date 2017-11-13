Stocks Decline to Start the Week

U.S. stocks opened the week lower as investors continued to monitor the prospects of a U.S. tax-overhaul plan. The Dow industrials and S&P 500 fell 0.2%.

OPEC Defends Policy Ahead of Crucial Meeting

OPEC delivered a defense of its oil-production policies, signaling its members are prepared to continue trying to support crude prices by withholding supplies through next year.

Oil Futures Mixed After OPEC Report

Oil futures were mixed Monday after major oil producers said their output fell last month.

Bitcoin Plunges More Than 25% in Four Days

The booming bull market for bitcoin has hit another speed bump. Bitcoin slumped more than 25% in recent days, falling below $6,000 after touching a record high just shy of $7,900 last week.

Yield-Hungry Investors Follow Their Appetites to Egypt

Bond-fund managers and other investors have poured money into Egyptian government debt this year, following a sharp drop in the Egyptian pound that made the debt more attractive to foreign buyers.

Used-Car Prices Hold Up, Defying Expectations

Prices of used cars were expected to plummet in 2017 as millions of vehicle leases expired and people who bought following the financial crisis exchanged their old rides for new ones. But the predicted price collapse hasn't happened.

IPOs Roar Back World-Wide, With Asia Driving the Boom

A flood of Chinese companies is driving the biggest world-wide surge of initial public offerings in a decade, with two-thirds of this year's IPOs in the Asia-Pacific region.

Is the Emerging-Markets Party Over?

After pouring money into emerging-market stock and bond funds in the second and third quarters, investors seem to have turned off the spigots for now.

Pound Dips as U.K. Faces Tumult

The British pound dropped after reports that several members of Parliament want Prime Minister Theresa May to resign, in the latest sign of turmoil in the British government.

Constâncio Says ECB Will Maintain Accommodative Monetary Policy

Inflation is still too low in the eurozone, which requires the European Central Bank to maintain a very accommodative monetary policy, the central bank's vice president said.

