Global Economy Week Ahead: Japan and Germany GDP, U.S. and U.K. Inflation

This week, Japan, Germany and Italy release gross domestic product figures, while consumer-price readings from the U.S. and U.K. will signal if those countries' central banks are moving closer to hitting their inflation targets.

Pound Declines as U.K. Faces Tumult

The British pound dropped after weekend reports that several members of Parliament want Prime Minister Theresa May to resign, in the latest sign of turmoil in the British government.

Constâncio Says ECB Will Maintain Accommodative Monetary Policy

Inflation is still too low in the eurozone, which requires the European Central Bank to maintain a very accommodative monetary policy, the central bank's vice president said.

Europe Shares Creep Lower Ahead of Central Bank Speeches

European stocks started the week mostly down after closing in the red Friday as investors appeared to be increasingly concerned over the U.S. tax-overhaul plan.

Oil Edges Down on Rising U.S. Output

Oil futures edged down but hovered around multi-year highs despite investor concern over rising output from the U.S.

China Bond Yields Jump as U.S. Selloff Spooks Investors

Chinese government-bond yields rose to a fresh three-year high, after a selloff in U.S. Treasurys that further worried investors already concerned about Beijing's battle on debt.

Bitcoin Plunges More Than 25% in Four Days

The booming bull market for bitcoin has hit another speed bump. Bitcoin slumped more than 25% in recent days, falling below $6,000 after touching a record high just shy of $7,900 last week.

New Zealand Finance Minister Seeks More Changes at RBNZ

New Zealand's new government says the country can improve how it hires central bank governors, weeks after taking aim at its biggest contribution to global monetary policy.

Fed's Harker Leaning Toward Backing an Interest-Rate Increase Next Month

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said he is still leaning toward supporting an interest-rate increase at the central bank's policy meeting next month.

A U.S. Natural-Gas Bonanza in China Isn't a Done Deal

Big deals signed Thursday in China under President Trump's watchful eye make large quantities of American gas in China more likely. Investors shouldn't underestimate the uncertainties in the Asian gas market, however.

