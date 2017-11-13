Global Economy Week Ahead: Japan and Germany GDP, U.S. and U.K. Inflation

This week, Japan, Germany and Italy release gross domestic product figures, while consumer-price readings from the U.S. and U.K. will signal if those countries' central banks are moving closer to hitting their inflation targets.

Pound Declines as U.K. Faces Tumult

The British pound dropped Monday after weekend news reports that several members of Parliament want Prime Minister Theresa May to resign, the latest sign of turmoil in the British government.

Global Markets: Japan Leads Losses

Most major Asian stock indexes logged declines Monday, with Japanese stocks again underperforming after their gains of the past two months.

New Zealand Finance Minister Seeks More Changes at RBNZ

New Zealand's new government says the country can improve how it hires central bank governors, weeks after taking aim at its biggest contribution to global monetary policy.

Fed's Harker Leaning Toward Backing an Interest-Rate Increase Next Month

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said he is still leaning toward supporting an interest-rate increase at the central bank's policy meeting next month.

A U.S. Natural Gas Bonanza In China Isn't A Done Deal

Big deals signed Thursday in China under President Trump's watchful eye make large quantities of American gas in China more likely. Investors shouldn't underestimate the uncertainties in the Asian gas market, however.

At the SEC, Whistleblowers Blow Whistle on Watchdog

Officials working for the SEC inspector general have filed complaints to a different federal whistleblower-protection agency, alleging that he and senior staff retaliated against them for calling out misconduct.

Lunch Takes a Bite Out of Singapore Trading Day

The recess drought for Singapore traders is over. After a hiatus of more than six years, the Singapore Exchange reinstated its daily one-hour lunch break Monday.

Bank Bonuses May Turn Higher This Year

For the first time in four years, year-end bonuses for bankers in 2017 are set to grow over the prior year, according to consulting firm Johnson Associates.

Global Trade Booms, but Headwinds Blow

Asian exports are growing briskly thanks to synchronized global economic growth, but obstacles stand in the way of a long boom.

November 13, 2017 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)