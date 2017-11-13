Global Economy Week Ahead: Japan and Germany GDP, U.S. and U.K. Inflation

This week, Japan, Germany and Italy release gross domestic product figures, while consumer-price readings from the U.S. and U.K. will signal if those countries' central banks are moving closer to hitting their inflation targets.

Global Markets: Japan Leads Losses

Most major Asian stock indexes logged declines Monday, with Japanese stocks again underperforming after their gains of the past two months.

Pound Declines as U.K. Faces Tumult

The British pound dropped Monday after weekend news reports that several members of Parliament want Prime Minister Theresa May to resign, the latest sign of turmoil in the British government.

Fed's Harker Leaning Toward Backing an Interest-Rate Increase Next Month

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said he is still leaning toward supporting an interest-rate increase at the central bank's policy meeting next month.

At the SEC, Whistleblowers Blow Whistle on Watchdog

Officials working for the SEC inspector general have filed complaints to a different federal whistleblower-protection agency, alleging that he and senior staff retaliated against them for calling out misconduct.

Lunch Takes a Bite Out of Singapore Trading Day

The recess drought for Singapore traders is over. After a hiatus of more than six years, the Singapore Exchange reinstated its daily one-hour lunch break Monday.

Bank Bonuses May Turn Higher This Year

For the first time in four years, year-end bonuses for bankers in 2017 are set to grow over the prior year, according to consulting firm Johnson Associates.

Global Trade Booms, but Headwinds Blow

Asian exports are growing briskly thanks to synchronized global economic growth, but obstacles stand in the way of a long boom.

Asia-Pacific Summit Ends on Note of U.S.-Driven Economic Nationalism

The Pacific Rim's largest regional trade forum ended with an agreement that included a watered-down commitment to multilateral trade agreements after the U.S. clashed with other members on issues of economic nationalism.

Consumer Sentiment Dips in Early November

The University of Michigan's index of U.S. consumer sentiment dipped in early November, as respondents' expectations of current and expected economic conditions declined slightly.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2017