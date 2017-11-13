Number of Systemically Important Banks to Decline Under Senate Deal

A group of senators have agreed to relieve regional banks from some expensive regulations put in place after the financial crisis, the most significant deal to curb the 2010 Dodd-Frank law in the Senate.

Citigroup's Credit-Card Growth Plans Hit a Snag

One of the bright spots in Citigroup's turnaround strategy is starting to lose a little luster. Some cracks in its card business have emerged, just as CEO Michael Corbat has been shoring up the bank's other issues.

Bitcoin Plunges More Than 25% in Four Days

The booming bull market for bitcoin has hit another speed bump. Bitcoin slumped more than 25% in recent days, falling below $6,000 after touching a record high just shy of $7,900 last week.

Apollo Global Management Names Co-Presidents

Apollo Global Management has promoted two executives to serve in the newly created role of co-president. Scott Kleinman and James Zelter will assume the roles effective Jan. 1,

Small IPOs are Dying. That's Good

Fewer companies, particularly small ones, are raising financing by launching IPOs, which has caused hand-wringing but is really just a sign of market efficiency.

Republicans Work to Make Tax Bill Meet Senate Rules

Senate Finance Committee Republicans, gathering Monday to begin debate on a major tax overhaul, must make significant revisions to stay within rules preventing long-run budget deficits.

Bank Bonuses May Turn Higher This Year

For the first time in four years, year-end bonuses for bankers in 2017 are set to grow over the prior year, according to consulting firm Johnson Associates.

Fed's Harker Leaning Toward Backing an Interest-Rate Increase Next Month

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said he is still leaning toward supporting an interest-rate increase at the central bank's policy meeting next month.

Lunch Takes a Bite Out of Singapore Trading Day

The recess drought for Singapore traders is over. After a hiatus of more than six years, the Singapore Exchange reinstated its daily one-hour lunch break Monday.

At the SEC, Whistleblowers Blow Whistle on Watchdog

Officials working for the SEC inspector general have filed complaints to a different federal whistleblower-protection agency, alleging that he and senior staff retaliated against them for calling out misconduct.

