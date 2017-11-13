Fed's Harker Leaning Toward Backing an Interest-Rate Increase Next Month

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said he is still leaning toward supporting an interest-rate increase at the central bank's policy meeting next month.

Bank Bonuses May Turn Higher This Year

For the first time in four years, year-end bonuses for bankers in 2017 are set to grow over the prior year, according to consulting firm Johnson Associates.

At the SEC, Whistleblowers Blow Whistle on Watchdog

Officials working for the SEC inspector general have filed complaints to a different federal whistleblower-protection agency, alleging that he and senior staff retaliated against them for calling out misconduct.

Treasury Secretary Says Tax Bill on Track for Completion Next Month

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin expects the House and Senate to agree on a compromise tax bill that President Donald Trump could sign into law by the end of the year.

Equifax Apologizes as it Reports Earnings Drop, Outlines Next Steps

Executives on Equifax's first earnings call since it disclosed a massive breach in September detailed a challenging environment for the company as it works to overhaul its security measures.

HSBC Accounts Used for Transactions Linked to Suspected South Africa Kickbacks

South Africa's Gupta family used HSBC bank accounts in Dubai to transfer millions of dollars through companies that have been linked to suspected kickbacks for the sale of Chinese locomotives, according to documents.

Bitcoin: The World's Most Dramatic Bubble Ever?

First it was tulips. More recently it was tech stocks and then the housing market. Lately, it's all about bitcoin.

Senate Prepares to Vote on Nominee to Head Key Banking Regulator

The final pieces of the Trump administration's financial regulatory team are moving into place, with another key official expected to get approval by the Senate as early as next week.

China to Give Foreigners Greater Access to Financial Sector

China took a major step in opening up its financial sector, announcing a relaxation of restrictions on foreign ownership in the securities and banking sectors just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump concluded his visit to Beijing.

A Former LTCM Partner Embraces Indexing, and Says You Should Too

Victor Haghani, a veteran of the legendary Salomon Brothers trading floor and founding partner of Long-Term Capital Management-which collapsed spectacularly in 1998-makes a forceful case for the merits of passive investing at his current firm.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2017 00:15 ET (05:15 GMT)