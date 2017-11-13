GE Cuts Dividend, Slashes Profit Goals Amid Restructuring

GE slashed its 2018 profit forecast and said it was cutting its dividend by half, as the 125-year-old industrial conglomerate seeks to preserve cash for a restructuring under new Chief Executive John Flannery that will focus on three core units.

Roark Capital Makes Offer to Buy Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings has received a takeover bid valued at more than $2.3 billion from private-equity firm Roark Capital Group, according to people familiar with the matter.

Missouri Launches Probe Into Google's Business Practices

Missouri's attorney general has launched a broad investigation into whether Google is violating the state's consumer-protection and antitrust laws, a new front in the internet giant's regulatory battles.

Qualcomm Rejects Broadcom's Takeover Bid

Qualcomm said its board of directors has unanimously rejected a $105 billion takeover bid from Broadcom, saying it dramatically undervalues Qualcomm and comes with significant regulatory uncertainty.

Credit Suisse to Pay $135 Million to Settle Allegations of Improper Foreign-Exchange Activity

Credit Suisse Group AG will pay a $135 million fine to settle allegations it broke New York banking law by improperly working with other global banks, trading ahead of client orders and additional conduct that hurt its customers.

Madison Square Garden CEO David O'Connor Steps Down

Madison Square Garden Co. said David O'Connor has stepped down from his roles as CEO and president, effective immediately.

AB InBev Switches U.S. Boss as It Struggles With Sales Slump

Anheuser-Busch InBev, unable to arrest a nearly two-decade decline in Budweiser sales, has picked company veteran Michel Doukeris as chief of the largest U.S. brewer.

Brazil's Petrobras Posts Profit

Brazilian state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, eked out a slim profit in the third quarter amid higher oil prices, though high interest expenses weighed on its bottom line.

Weinstein Co. Lender Sues to Recover $45 Million Loan

A lender is suing the Weinstein Co. seeking the immediate repayment of a $45 million loan it says came due after the movie studio fired co-chairman Harvey Weinstein in the wake of numerous allegations of sexual misconduct and assault.

New CFO as Bank of New York Mellon's CEO Makes Changes

The bank reshuffled its management Monday as a first step in new Chief Executive Charles Scharf's bid to put his stamp on the custody bank.

November 13, 2017 19:15 ET (00:15 GMT)