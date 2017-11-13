General Electric Cuts Dividend by Half, Slashes Profit Goals

GE slashed its 2018 profit forecast and said it was cutting its dividend by half, as the 125-year-old industrial conglomerate seeks to preserve cash for a restructuring under new Chief Executive John Flannery that will focus on three core units.

AB InBev Switches U.S. Boss as It Struggles With Sales Slump

Anheuser-Busch InBev, unable to arrest a nearly two-decade decline in Budweiser sales, has picked company veteran Michel Doukeris as chief of the largest U.S. brewer.

SoftBank's Uber Deal Shows Doubts About Ride-Hailing

The Japanese company's $10 billion investment effectively lowers Uber's value. It may still be overpaying.

Brookfield Property Confirms $14.8 Billion Offer To Buy Remainder of GGP

Brookfield Property Partners LP confirmed Monday it has made a $14.8 billion offer to buy the shares of mall owner GGP Inc. that it doesn't already own.

Citigroup's Credit-Card Growth Plans Hit a Snag

One of the bright spots in Citigroup's turnaround strategy is starting to lose a little luster. Some cracks in its card business have emerged, just as CEO Michael Corbat has been shoring up the bank's other issues.

Tensions Mount Over Bombardier's CSeries Deal With Airbus

A spat between aircraft makers over Bombardier's CSeries single-aisle plane is widening after the Canadian plane maker agreed to hand Airbus leadership of the project.

Break Up And Die: Why Spinoff Fever Can't Last Forever

General Electric and other industrial conglomerates are under pressure to slim down, but big will likely become beautiful again when markets turn sour.

Volkswagen to Invest EUR560 Million in

Volkswagen said it will invest EUR560 million at its Pacheco plant in Argentina over the next five years.

IPOs Roar Back World-Wide, With Asia Driving the Boom

A flood of Chinese companies is driving the biggest world-wide surge of initial public offerings in a decade, with two-thirds of this year's IPOs in the Asia-Pacific region.

GE's New Chief Sets Focus on Three Key Units

General Electric's new leader plans to unveil a road map for the conglomerate that will focus on three of its biggest business lines, but stops short of a breakup.

November 13, 2017 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)