GE Slashes Dividend Amid Restructuring

General Electric will cut its dividend for the first time since the financial crisis, as the 125-year-old industrial conglomerate seeks to refocus under new Chief Executive John Flannery. The new quarterly dividend will be cut by half, to 12 cents per share down from 24 cents a share.

SoftBank's Uber Deal Shows Doubts About Ride-Hailing

The Japanese company's $10 billion investment effectively lowers Uber's value. It may still be overpaying.

Citigroup's Credit-Card Growth Plans Hit a Snag

One of the bright spots in Citigroup's turnaround strategy is starting to lose a little luster. Some cracks in its card business have emerged, just as CEO Michael Corbat has been shoring up the bank's other issues.

Volkswagen to Invest EUR560 Million in

Volkswagen said it will invest EUR560 million at its Pacheco plant in Argentina over the next five years.

GE's New Chief Sets Focus on Three Key Units

General Electric's new leader plans to unveil a road map for the conglomerate that will focus on three of its biggest business lines, but stops short of a breakup.

Brookfield Property Makes $14.8 Billion Offer to Acquire Rest of GGP

Brookfield Property Partners LP has made a $14.8 billion offer to acquire the shares of mall owner GGP Inc. that it doesn't already own, according to people familiar with the matter.

Uber's Driver Dilemma: Fare Hikes and Cuts Don't Change Pay

A new study co-authored by Uber found that no matter which direction fares go, drivers inevitably take home about the same earnings. The finding means the ride-hailing company needs to rely on incentive payments to lure drivers.

Now Featured on Wal-Mart's Website: Higher Prices Than Stores

Wal-Mart wants to charge more to buy some products online than in stores, part of a move to boost profits and drive store traffic as it faces off with Amazon.

Why Legal Risks Matter for Generic Drug Stocks

Generic drugmakers and their investors have so far shrugged off a state lawsuit and federal investigation into possible price collusion. That may be the right bet, but there are a few things that investors should watch closely.

Orbital ATK Successfully Launches Antares Rocket

Orbital ATK launched a civilian cargo capsule into orbit Sunday, marking the second successful flight of the redesigned Antares rocket and raising the company's hopes of developing a more powerful booster for military missions in the next decade.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2017 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)