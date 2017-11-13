Malaysia's CIMB Says It Lost Backup Tapes Containing Customer Data

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--CIMB Group Holdings Bhd. (1023.KU), Malaysia's second-largest bank by assets, said Monday that several magnetic tapes containing backup data were lost during routine operations.

Some of the tapes contain customer information of CIMB Bank and its subsidiaries, the lender said in a statement.

With a current market value of 56.55 billion ringgit ($13.4 billion), CIMB is Southeast Asia's fifth-largest bank by assets. It has a retail-banking network of more than 900 branches serving over 12 million customers in the region, according to its website.

"Following a thorough and ongoing assessment, there is currently no evidence that any of this information has been compromised," CIMB said.

The bank said it is working with relevant authorities and taking steps to protect customers.

CIMB's shares ended down 0.8% ahead of the announcement.

