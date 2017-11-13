On Our Radar

Industrials Fall as GE Cuts Dividend -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation declined after GE slashed its dividend.

General Electric's new Chief Executive John Flannery said he has decided to cut the 125-year-old industrial conglomerate's dividend by half. Mr. Flannery said he would shrink the size of GE's board, look to sell out of its stake in oil-services company Baker Hughes and focus on three business units -- power, aviation and health care.

Shares of Boeing rose after Emirates Airline committed to purchase $15.1 billion of its 787 Dreamliners.

November 13, 2017 17:11 ET (22:11 GMT)