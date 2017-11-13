Harmony Gold's Kusasalethu Mine Workers Go on Strike

Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. (HAR.JO) said Monday that employees at its Kusasalethu mine, west of Johannesburg, are engaged in a strike that the company deems illegal.

The South African mining company said that it will approach the labor court for an urgent interdict against the strike.

Harmony Gold said that the strike came in response to the dismissal of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union's branch leadership, following an extensive legal disciplinary process by management.

"We appeal to employees to return to work and strongly condemn any act of violence or intimidation," said Harmony Chief Executive Peter Steenkamp. "It is important that discipline at the mine be restored to ensure the sustainability of the mine," he added.

November 13, 2017 05:22 ET (10:22 GMT)