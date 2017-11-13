DHL Wins Contract for Ford Freight Management Services

Deutsche Post AG's (DPW.XE) delivery and logistics arm, DHL Supply Chain, said on Monday that it won a contract to provide global freight management services to Ford Motor Co (F).

Under the terms of the deal, DHL Supply Chain will manage the movement of prototype parts from suppliers to Ford's research and development facilities around the world. Neither company disclosed the value of the contract.

Todd Starbuck, global lead logistics partner president at DHL Supply Chain said: "We are delighted to have been appointed as Ford Motor Company's single provider of global freight management services."

November 13, 2017 05:08 ET (10:08 GMT)