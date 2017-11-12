On Our Radar

Oil Futures Largely Flat in Asian Trade, Consolidating Friday's Fall

By Lucy Craymer Features Dow Jones Newswires

Oil futures held largely flat in Asian trading on Monday, holding steady after declines in the U.S. session on Friday.

Continue Reading Below

--December, light crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently up 0.1% at $56.80 a barrel in the Globex training session. January Brent was also up by the same percentage margin to $63.56.

--Helping oil in Asia this morning was news of an explosion at a Saudi-Bahraini pipeline over the weekend, as well as concerns that a large earthquake in Iraq may have damaged oil infrastructure there.

--Oil prices remain supported in the run-up to a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries later this month, at which the ongoing production caps will likely to be further extended.

Write to Lucy Craymer at lucy.craymer@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below

November 12, 2017 21:47 ET (02:47 GMT)