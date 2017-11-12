Brookfield Property Makes $14.8 Billion Offer to Acquire Rest of GGP

Brookfield Property Partners LP has made a $14.8 billion offer to acquire the shares of mall owner GGP Inc. that it doesn't already own, according to people familiar with the matter.

Now Featured on Wal-Mart's Website: Higher Prices Than Stores

Wal-Mart wants to charge more to buy some products online than in stores, part of a move to boost profits and drive store traffic as it faces off with Amazon.

Why Legal Risks Matter for Generic Drug Stocks

Generic drugmakers and their investors have so far shrugged off a state lawsuit and federal investigation into possible price collusion. That may be the right bet, but there are a few things that investors should watch closely.

Orbital ATK Successfully Launches Antares Rocket

Orbital ATK launched a civilian cargo capsule into orbit Sunday, marking the second successful flight of the redesigned Antares rocket and raising the company's hopes of developing a more powerful booster for military missions in the next decade.

Emirates Airline Orders $15.1 Billion in Boeing 787 Dreamliners

Emirates Airline on Sunday renewed its aircraft buying spree, committing to buy $15.1 billion worth of Boeing Co. 787 Dreamliners. Boeing bested Airbus in the competition to sell Emirates Airline, the world's largest carrier by international traffic, new long-haul planes.

Uber's Driver Dilemma: Fare Hikes and Cuts Don't Change Pay

A new study co-authored by Uber found that no matter which direction fares go, drivers inevitably take home about the same earnings. The finding means the ride-hailing company needs to rely on incentive payments to lure drivers.

Radhika Jones to Succeed Graydon Carter at Vanity Fair

Radhika Jones, currently the editorial director of the books department at the New York Times and formerly a deputy managing editor at Time magazine, is expected to bring a strong journalistic and cultural background to Vanity Fair, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Smooth Sailing, No Streaming for Taylor Swift's 'Reputation'

Taylor Swift's newest album sold more than 717,000 copies in the U.S. in its first day of release, putting the pop star on pace to potentially beat out week-one sales for her previous blockbuster effort.

Hasbro Sets Its Sights on Mattel

Hasbro has made a takeover offer for rival Mattel, according to people familiar with the matter, a potential combination that would put Barbie and G.I. Joe under the same roof.

J.C. Penney Lowered Its Goals, Then Beat Them

Shares of J.C. Penney jumped Friday after it easily beat the expectations it lowered only weeks before. Penney beat estimates on revenue and comparable-store sales in its latest quarter and posted a smaller loss than expected.

