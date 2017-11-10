What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (November 10, 2017).

GOP tax-overhaul plans in the House and Senate differ significantly in key areas, leaving much to reconcile and little time before a year-end deadline set for passage.

The Trump administration is wrestling with how closely it should align its policies with Saudi Arabia and how forcefully to confront Iran.

McKinsey has hired at least eight relatives of high-ranking Saudi officials in recent years as it did consulting work for the kingdom.

Trump praised Xi but pledged to tackle what he called China's unfair trade practices and urged more pressure on North Korea.

Alabama's Senate race was rattled by allegations that GOP nominee Moore initiated a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl decades ago.

The Justice Department is seeking to reach a plea deal in its criminal probe of Manafort's former son-in-law.

The acting DHS chief rebuffed the wishes of the White House when she refused to end humanitarian protections for some immigrants.

Early sign-ups and traffic in the ACA's annual open-enrollment period appear strong, officials say.

NATO has failed to meet a U.S. goal for troops to deploy in Afghanistan.

The U.S. will seek Russia's approval for 20,000 peacekeepers in Ukraine.

The Texas church where a gunman killed 26 people won't reopen, the pastor said.

