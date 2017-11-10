What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (November 10, 2017).

Some banks are shedding their holding-company structure as a way to ditch regulation by the Federal Reserve and lower costs.

Many U.S.-China deals announced during Trump's summit with Xi aren't full contracts and may do little to curb the trade gap.

Disney disclosed new details on coming streaming services and the Star Wars franchise as it posted declines in three core businesses.

The SEC's chief said initial coin offerings in many cases looked like securities, raising the prospect of a more aggressive stance by the agency.

AT&T and regulators tried to mute tensions after disagreements over the company's proposed Time Warner deal spilled into the open.

China will give greater access to foreign investors in the country's financial sector, an official said.

Outcome Health investors said they were receiving federal subpoenas as part of a fraud probe into the firm.

Stocks fell on concerns over the prospects for a tax overhaul. The Dow dropped 101.42 points to 23461.94.

Macy's, Kohl's and Nordstrom posted mixed results, as department stores face the shift to online shopping.

Amazon has consolidated its physical retail and fast-delivery operations under a veteran Bezos lieutenant.

Some on Wall Street are crying foul over a Nasdaq proposal they say will expose hidden trading strategies.

