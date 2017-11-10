Telecoms Flat As Time Warner Rebounds - Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies were flat as investors reconsidered the odds of a major deal closing. Shortly after disagreements between AT&T and the U.S. government over the carrier's planned merger with Time Warner spilled out into the open, both sides tamped down tensions. Shares of Time Warner, which had fallen on fears that the merger could stall, recouped much of its recent losses Friday. Altice Chief Executive Michel Combes has resigned amid a raft of management changes as the cable company seeks to reassure investors after disappointing third-quarter results led to a rapid decline in its share price.
November 10, 2017