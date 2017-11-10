Safran's CFM and SilkAir Sign $1 Billion Engine-Support Agreement

French aerospace supplier Safran SA (SAF.FR) said Friday that its CFM International joint venture has signed a fifteen-year maintenance agreement to support the LEAP-1B engines installed in SilkAir's new fleet of Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

The agreement with SilkAir, which is valued at $1 billion at list price, includes a total of 80 engines.

Safran said that under the terms of the agreement CFM International--its joint venture with General Electric (GE)--guarantees the maintenance costs for all SilkAir's LEAP-1B engines on a dollar per engine flight hour basis.

SilkAir is a regional carrier of Singapore Airlines (C6L.SG).

November 10, 2017