CFTC Head to Meet With Regulators on Asian Trip

The top U.S. derivatives regulator is heading to Hong Kong and Singapore as part of an effort to reconcile its postcrisis rules with those of Asian regulators.

China's Finance-Sector Opening Would Be Great News-if You Could Make Money

U.S. banks will finally get a chance to run their own securities firms in China and take big stakes in local lenders, as Beijing marks President Trump's visit with a concession. Translating that into big profits will be a lot trickier.

Bitcoin: The World's Most Dramatic Bubble Ever?

First it was tulips. More recently it was tech stocks and then the housing market. Lately, it's all about bitcoin.

Allianz Profit Falls on Catastrophe Claims

Allianz reported a double-digit profit drop in the third quarter, hit by high natural catastrophe claims.

J.G. Wentworth to File for Bankruptcy After Striking Debt-Swap Deal

J.G. Wentworth, a specialty-finance company that buys life-insurance policies and other hard-to-sell assets, said Thursday it will file for bankruptcy protection-its second in less than nine years-after reaching a deal on a debt-for-equity swap with its lenders.

Former Pimco CEO Doug Hodge to Retire

Pacific Investment Management Co.'s Doug Hodge, the firm's former chief executive who took the reins in the wake of star investor Bill Gross's 2014 exit, said he would retire from the bond manager in December.

Equifax Earnings Drop 27% in Quarter Marred by Cyberattack

Equifax Inc. said its third-quarter earnings tumbled from a year ago as costs mounted in the wake of a massive hack at the company that led customers to take business elsewhere.

Wall Street Fears Nasdaq Proposal Would Expose Trading Secrets

A dispute has erupted over Nasdaq's plan to launch an options-data service called the "Intellicator Analytic Tool." Critics say if approved by the SEC, the service could enable algorithmic traders to exploit investors.

SEC Chief Fires Warning Shot Against Coin Offerings

SEC Chairman Jay Clayton said so-called initial coin offerings in many cases looked like securities, raising the prospect the agency will take a more aggressive stance to this red-hot fundraising method.

SEC May Give New Guidelines on Reporting Cybersecurity Breaches

A senior Securities and Exchange Commission regulator said public companies will soon face new guidelines for how they report cybersecruity breaches to investors.

