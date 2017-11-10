Former Pimco CEO Doug Hodge to Retire

Pacific Investment Management Co.'s Doug Hodge, the firm's former chief executive who took the reins in the wake of star investor Bill Gross's 2014 exit, said he would retire from the bond manager in December.

Equifax Earnings Drop 27% in Quarter Marred by Cyberattack

Equifax Inc. said its third-quarter earnings tumbled from a year ago as costs mounted in the wake of a massive hack at the company that led customers to take business elsewhere.

Wall Street Fears Nasdaq Proposal Would Expose Trading Secrets

A dispute has erupted over Nasdaq's plan to launch an options-data service called the "Intellicator Analytic Tool." Critics say if approved by the SEC, the service could enable algorithmic traders to exploit investors.

SEC Chief Fires Warning Shot Against Coin Offerings

SEC Chairman Jay Clayton said so-called initial coin offerings in many cases looked like securities, raising the prospect the agency will take a more aggressive stance to this red-hot fundraising method.

SEC May Give New Guidelines on Reporting Cybersecurity Breaches

A senior Securities and Exchange Commission regulator said public companies will soon face new guidelines for how they report cybersecruity breaches to investors.

Economists See Few Monetary Policy Changes With Powell Leading Fed

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal this month expect that a Federal Reserve led by Jerome Powell would mean little change in monetary policy and a less aggressive approach to financial regulation.

In an Effort to Cut Costs, Some Banks Are Ditching the Fed

Bank of the Ozarks was regulated by the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., a state banking agency and others. When it wanted to cut costs, it ditched the Fed.

Fintech Lender SoFi Abandons Global Plans

Financial-technology startup Social Finance Inc. is ditching some of its most ambitious initiatives after a workplace scandal prompted the resignation of former CEO Mike Cagney two months ago.

Former Bitcoin King Is Bankrupt-And He Could Get Rich Again

Creditors of the collapsed Japanese bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox are due to miss out on the surge in bitcoin prices. But the exchange's former chief, now on trial for embezzlement, could make a tidy profit.

Commerzbank Swings to Profit

Germany's second-largest bank, Commerzbank swung to a profit in the third quarter and confirmed it expects to post a small profit for the full year.

