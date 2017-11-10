Oil Buoyed by Geopolitical Concerns

Continue Reading Below

Oil prices consolidated gains having soared over the past week after top exporter Saudi Arabia detained hundreds of individuals in a corruption investigation.

Natural Gas Hits Five-Month High on Cold Weather

Natural gas prices settled at a five-month high Thursday, boosted by cold weather forecasts and a below-average addition to stockpiles last week.

EU Officials Boost Efforts to Meet Paris Climate-Change Commitments

European Union officials agreed to revise the bloc's cap-and-trade system, ramping up efforts to curb carbon-dioxide emissions as part of their push to meet Paris Agreement commitments to fight climate change.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Quandary: How Closely to Align With Saudis

The Trump administration is wrestling with how closely it should align its policies with longtime ally Saudi Arabia and how forcefully to confront their mutual foe Iran as tension between the two Middle East rivals rises sharply, according to current and former administration officials.

Saudi Authorities Freeze Former Crown Prince's Bank Accounts

The kingdom's former crown prince, Mohammed bin Nayef, has become the latest royal targeted in a corruption crackdown carried out by a Saudi leadership seeking to consolidate power.

Total Expands Natural Gas Business with $2 Billion Deal

Oil giant Total SA has agreed to buy French utility Engie SA's liquefied-natural gas business for as much as $2 billion in a deal that would eventually make it the second-largest LNG player among Western energy firms.

EU Proposes Rules for Offshore Gas Links as Russian-Owned Nord Stream 2 Nears

The European union proposed Wednesday to extend its natural-gas regulations to offshore pipelines, marking the latest effort to derail an energy link between Russia and Germany that is fueling tensions within the bloc.

Two Former SBM Offshore Executives Plead Guilty to Bribery

The two admitted breaking bribery laws in pursuit of business with state-owned companies.

U.S. Oil Inventories Unexpectedly Increase

U.S. inventories of crude oil unexpectedly increased by 2.2 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 3, even as refinery activity sped up, according to EIA data. Analysts expected a decline of 2.1 million barrels. Gasoline stockpiles fell by 3.3 million barrels, more than expected.

GenOn Wins Bankruptcy Battle with Power-Plant Owners

A court ruling cleared the way for power-plant operator GenOn Energy to separate from NRG Energy and gain court-approval of its chapter 11 bankruptcy plan.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2017 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)