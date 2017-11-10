Hasbro Sets Its Sights on Mattel

Hasbro Inc. has made a takeover offer for rival Mattel Inc., according to people familiar with the matter, a potential combination that would unite the two biggest U.S. toy makers.

J.C. Penney Lowered Its Goals, Then Beat Them

Shares of J.C. Penney jumped Friday after it easily beat the expectations it lowered only weeks before. Penney beat estimates on revenue and comparable-store sales in its latest quarter and posted a smaller loss than expected.

Snag in Media Merger Stirs Tensions Over Trump-CNN Feud

The government denies politics is playing a role in its examination of AT&T's acquisition of CNN parent Time Warner. But with the fate of the deal now in doubt, hostility between the Trump administration and network is a hot topic.

Equifax Apologizes as it Reports Earnings Drop, Outlines Next Steps

Executives on Equifax's first earnings call since it disclosed a massive breach in September detailed a challenging environment for the company as it works to overhaul its security measures.

HSBC Accounts Used for Transactions Linked to Suspected South Africa Kickbacks

South Africa's Gupta family used HSBC bank accounts in Dubai to transfer millions of dollars through companies that have been linked to suspected kickbacks for the sale of Chinese locomotives, according to documents.

Louis C.K. Acknowledges Sexual Misconduct as Media Firms Cut Ties

Comedian Louis C.K. expressed remorse for his behavior in the wake of several women recounting incidents of sexual misconduct in a report that caused entertainment companies to cut ties with him.

Hawaii's Island Air to Shut Down, End Flights on Friday

Hawaii's Island Air, which flew to remote destinations throughout the state, is shutting down.

Uber Suffers Setback as U.K. Court Rules Its Drivers Should Have Workers' Rights

Uber Technologies suffered a setback in a British court when an appeals tribunal reaffirmed a decision that the company must give its drivers employee rights like paid vacations.

Altice Shakes Up Top Ranks in Bid to Reassure Investors

Altice Chief Executive Michel Combes has resigned amid a raft of management changes as the cable company seeks to reassure investors after disappointing third-quarter results led to a rapid decline in its share price.

GE Dividend in Focus as Investors Await New Strategy

Investors and analysts are bracing themselves for a broad rethinking of how GE operates, including shedding business units, a dividend cut, and layoffs among GE's nearly 300,000-person workforce.

November 10, 2017 19:15 ET (00:15 GMT)