Richemont Profit Soars on Strong Growth

Richemont said its first-half profit jumped 80% to EUR974 million, bolstered by strong growth across all its divisions.

Allianz Profit Falls on Catastrophe Claims

Allianz reported a double-digit profit drop in the third quarter, hit by high natural catastrophe claims.

Social-Media App Musical.ly Is Acquired for as Much as $1 Billion

Musical.ly Inc., the maker of a lip-syncing app popular among teens and tweens, has agreed to be acquired by Chinese news and information site Beijing Bytedance Technology Co. for as much as $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

AT&T and Regulators Try to Dial Back Tension Over Merger Talks

A day after disagreements between AT&T and the U.S. government over the company's proposed takeover of Time Warner spilled out into the open, both sides tried to mute tensions that threatened to mar negotiations.

U.K. Activist Investor Seeks Shareholder Vote to Remove LSE Chairman

U.K. activist investor TCI Fund Management Ltd. ratcheted up pressure on London Stock Exchange Group PLC to allow its current chief executive to remain in place by compelling the company to hold a shareholder vote on the removal of its chairman.

Nintendo's Game Plan to Level Up Switch Production

Nintendo plans to pick up the production pace for its hit Switch game console next year, showing the company's deepening confidence in the success of the device.

Outcome Health's Investors Receive Subpoenas From DOJ

Investors in the prominent Chicago advertising startup said in a court filing that they were receiving subpoenas from the Justice Department to aid in a fraud investigation into the company.

Disney Fleshes Out Its Streaming Plans

Walt Disney disclosed details of its coming streaming service, as it reported declines for three of its four core businesses in the latest quarter.

News Corp Tops Revenue Estimates as Every Division Sees Gains

News Corp reported a 5% increase in revenue in the most recent quarter, with every segment of the company posting gains.

Equifax Earnings Drop 27% in Quarter Marred by Cyberattack

Equifax Inc. said its third-quarter earnings tumbled from a year ago as costs mounted in the wake of a massive hack at the company that led customers to take business elsewhere.

November 10, 2017 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)