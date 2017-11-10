MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow's 8-week Rally Looks To Come To An End As Tax-delay Concerns Spook Investors

J.C. Penney rallies in premarket after results

U.S. stock-index futures pointed to a lower open on Friday, indicating a deepening of Thursday's losses, as investors continued to fret that a possible delay in much-anticipated corporate tax cuts could mark an end to the recent stock rally.

The decline suggested that major indexes would post a negative week, which would end eight-week rallies for both the Dow and the S&P 500 as well as six straight positive weeks for the Nasdaq. The eight-week rallies had been the longest such streaks for both the Dow and the S&P since a stretch ending in November 2013.

What are stock futures doing?

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 72 points, or 0.3%, to 23,344, while those for the S&P 500 index lost 11.65 points, or 0.5%, to 2,572.25. Futures for the Nasdaq-100 Index gave up 27.75 points, or 0.4%, to 6,286.50.

The losses come after all three major benchmarks suffered their worst session in two weeks on Thursday (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/us-stocks-poised-to-lose-grip-of-record-highs-on-delay-worries-about-tax-plan-2017-11-09). The Dow average broke a seven-day winning run by posting a loss of 0.4%. The S&P 500 closed 0.4% lower, while the Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.6%.

As of Thursday's close, the benchmarks were set for weekly losses of between 0.1% and 0.3%, following a week marred by uncertainty over the Republicans' proposed tax reform plan. Were the S&P 500 to rally and end the week higher, the nine-week rally would represent the benchmark's longest streak since one that ended in January 2004. For the Dow, a positive weekly close would mean the longest stretch of weekly gains since one ending in May 1995.

What's driving the markets?

The Senate Finance Committee on Thursday released its version of the draft tax bill (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/senate-bill-delays-corporate-tax-cut-doesnt-repeal-estate-tax-2017-11-09), which was quite different from the House Republicans' plan. One key divergence is a proposal to defer implementing a cut in corporate tax to a 20% rate until 2019, rather than next year as put forward in the House plan.

The two versions of the tax overhaul will be further debated and negotiated before the final vote, and investors are losing faith that the bill will be passed before Thanksgiving or even Christmas.

The prospect of a major tax overhaul has been one factor propping up the U.S. stock market recently, as investors see tax cuts supporting company earnings and boosting the economy.

Traders also followed President Donald Trump's visit to Asia, where the U.S. leader delivered a strong message on trade, defending economic nationalism and saying the U.S. won't enter into multilateral deals that "tie our hands." Speaking at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Vietnam, the president declared he won't "let the United States be taken advantage of anymore" (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/trump-says-us-wont-be-taken-advantage-of-any-more-on-trade-2017-11-10) when it comes to trade, seemingly delivering a sharp rebuke to China.

Reports said the U.S. president could meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin while in Vietnam. The White House said Friday the two leaders don't have a separate, formal meeting planned due to "scheduling conflicts" but that they might bump into each other and say hello.

What are strategists saying?

"The substantial divergences in the U.S. House and Senate Tax reform bill proposals are clearly weighing on sentiment in 'risk markets', though there may well be an element of investors taking 'money off the table' as they look to year end," said Marc Ostwald, strategist at ADM Investor Services International, in a note.

"Senators remain wary that drastic changes still need to be made in order to adhere to their more stricter fiscal rules, such that the tax bill can be voted through with a simple majority. With the Congress week-long Thanksgiving recess starting next Friday, the odds of a GOP tax plan landing on President Trump's desk this side of Christmas remain slim-to-none. A growing realization of this will see the dollar slide even lower," said Viraj Patel, foreign exchange strategist at ING, in a note.

Which stocks are in focus?

Walt Disney Co.(DIS) shares are higher even though the media giant reported an earnings and revenue miss (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/disney-stock-falls-on-earnings-revenue-miss-2017-11-09) late Thursday. Disney announced it's making a new "Star Wars" trilogy (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/disney-announces-new-star-wars-trilogy-2017-11-09) as well as developing a live-action "Star Wars" television series.

Read: Disney escapes a post-earnings drop by using the Force -- but it's a trap (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/disney-escapes-a-post-earnings-drop-by-using-the-force-but-its-a-trap-2017-11-10)

Also read:Disney to charge 'substantially' less than Netflix for streaming (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/disney-to-charge-substantially-less-than-netflix-for-streaming-plans-new-star-wars-content-2017-11-09)

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) shares rallied 8.2% in thin premarket trade, after the car rental company late Thursday reported earnings that beat Wall Street estimates (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/hertz-shares-climb-10-after-third-quarter-earnings-beat-2017-11-09).

Nvidia Corp.(NVDA) shares picked up 3.1% ahead of Friday's open, after the graphic chip maker's quarterly results out late Thursday (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/nvidia-earnings-roar-past-street-estimates-but-shares-struggle-for-direction-2017-11-09) topped Wall Street estimates.

J.C. Penney Co.Inc. (JCP) rallied 7% in premarket trading after the department store retailer reported third-quarter revenue that came in above analyst forecasts (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/j-c-penney-shares-soar-after-revenue-same-store-sales-beat-2017-11-10). It also reported an adjusted net loss that was narrower than had been expected.

Shares of Altice USA Inc.(ATUS) jumped 15% premarket. The company's chief executive, Dexter Goei, will assume the CEO role at parent Altice NV (ATC.AE) amid a major management reshuffle. Altice NV shares were down 3.4% in Amsterdam.

What's new in economic data?

The consumer sentiment index for November is due at 10 a.m. Eastern Time, capping off a week light on top-tier data.

What are other markets doing?

Crude oil prices rose 0.2% to $57.27 a barrel, on track for a 2.9% weekly gain. Such a rise would extend oil's winning run into a fifth straight week, which would be the longest winning streak since October last year.

The ICE Dollar Index was marginally lower at 94.418 and set for a 0.5% loss for the week, its first in four weeks.

Gold was down 0.2% at $1,284.70 an ounce, but on pace for its first weekly win in four weeks.

Asian stock markets closed mostly lower (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/asian-markets-pull-back-following-wall-streets-losses-2017-11-09), while major European indexes were lower across the board.

