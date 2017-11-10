Man Group plc Man Group Plc : Form 8.3 - [Tesco -3

TIDMEMG TIDMTSCO
FORM 8.3
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a) Full name of discloser: Man Group Plc
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions N/A
disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant Tesco plc
securities this form relates:
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, N/A
state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 09(th) November 2017
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the YES / NO / N/A
discloser making disclosures in respect of any other If YES, specify which:
party to the offer? Booker Group plc
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of
the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the
dealing (if any)
Class of relevant security: 5p ordinary
Interests Short positions
Number % Number %
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 26,156,180 0.3194 0 0
(2) Cash-settled derivatives: 38,647,208 0.4719 26,126,120 0.3190
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell: 25,023,000 0.3055 10,009,000 0.1222
TOTAL: 89,826,388 1.0968 36,135,120 0.4412
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded
options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should
be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors'
and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription
right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned
and relevant percentages:
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant
securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b),
(c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant
security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
Class of relevant
security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit
5p ordinary Purchase 86,900 1.7644
5p ordinary Purchase 37,300 1.7644
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of Nature of dealing Number of
relevant Product description e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing reference Price per unit
security e.g. CFD a long/short position securities (GBP)
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 23,790 1.7637
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 24,344 1.7644
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 52,176 1.7588
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 20,028 1.7545
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 18,750 1.7573
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 328,194 1.7725
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 154,797 1.7725
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 68,997 1.7614
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 245,572 1.7725
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 11,065 1.7614
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 84,730 1.7597
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 75,693 1.7585
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 4,304 1.7553
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 16,412 1.7557
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 72,154 1.7626
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 1,099 1.7640
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 1,750 1.7650
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 124,149 1.7700
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 261 1.7725
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 30,923 1.7700
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 19,171 1.7614
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 146,803 1.7597
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 131,145 1.7585
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 7,457 1.7553
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 28,436 1.7557
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 125,014 1.7626
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 1,904 1.7640
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 3,032 1.7650
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 215,101 1.7700
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 452 1.7725
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 53,578 1.7700
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 425,956 1.7725
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 110,989 1.7614
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 14,856 1.7614
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 52,953 1.7725
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 2,385 1.7614
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 18,264 1.7597
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 16,316 1.7585
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 927 1.7553
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 3,537 1.7557
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 15,554 1.7626
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 236 1.7640
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 377 1.7650
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 26,762 1.7700
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 56 1.7725
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 6,666 1.7700
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 3,455 1.7614
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 26,465 1.7597
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 23,642 1.7585
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 1,344 1.7553
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 5,126 1.7557
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 22,537 1.7626
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 343 1.7640
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 546 1.7650
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 38,779 1.7700
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 81 1.7725
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 9,659 1.7700
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 76,713 1.7725
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 21,526 1.7614
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 67,286 1.7725
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 22,378 1.7725
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 6,835 1.7614
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 1,007 1.7614
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 7,716 1.7597
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 6,892 1.7585
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 391 1.7553
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 1,494 1.7557
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 6,571 1.7626
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 100 1.7640
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 159 1.7650
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 11,306 1.7700
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 23 1.7725
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 2,816 1.7700
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 19,766 1.7614
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 70,331 1.7725
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 3,208 1.7614
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 24,573 1.7597
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 21,952 1.7585
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 1,247 1.7553
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 4,759 1.7557
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 20,926 1.7626
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 318 1.7640
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 507 1.7650
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 36,006 1.7700
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 75 1.7725
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 8,968 1.7700
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 2,500 1.7651
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 1,000 1.7651
5p
ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 1,300 1.7651
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Class of Product Writing, Number of Exercise Type Expiry Option
relevant description purchasing, securities price e.g. American, European etc. date money
security e.g. call selling, to which per paid/
option varying option unit received
etc. relates per
unit
(ii) Exercise
Class of Product description Exercising/ Number of Exercise
relevant e.g. call option exercised securities price per
security against unit
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant Nature of dealing Details Price per unit
security e.g. subscription, conversion (if applicable)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or
any agreement or understanding, formal or informal,
relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement
to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the
person making the disclosure and any party to the
offer or any person acting in concert with a party
to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should
not be included. If there are no such agreements,
arrangements or understandings, state "none"
None
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to
options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding,
formal or informal, between the person making the
disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under
any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal
of any relevant securities to which any derivative
is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings,
state "none"
None
(c) Attachments
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES/NO
Date of disclosure: 10(th) November 2017
Contact name: Matthew Irwin
Telephone number: 02071447255
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory
Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at
monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is
available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure
requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at
www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.
SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)
DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS,
AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.
Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")
1. KEY INFORMATION
Full name of person making disclosure: Man Group Plc
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant Tesco plc
securities the disclosure relates:
2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)
Product Exercise
Class of description Written price
relevant e.g. call or Number of securities to which option or derivative per Type Expiry
security option purchased relates unit e.g. American, European etc. date
Call Call
Option Purchased 1,654.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018 Option
Call Call
Option Purchased 806.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018 Option
Call Call
Option Purchased 1,290.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018 Option
Call Call
Option Purchased 2,062.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018 Option
Call Call
Option Purchased 2,237.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018 Option
Call Call
Option Purchased 3,579.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018 Option
Call Call
Option Purchased 278.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018 Option
Call Call
Option Purchased 445.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018 Option
Call Call
Option Purchased 402.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018 Option
Call Call
Option Purchased 644.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018 Option
Call Call
Option Purchased 347.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018 Option
Call Call
Option Purchased 115.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018 Option
Call Call
Option Purchased 186.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018 Option
Call Call
Option Purchased 371.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018 Option
Call Call
Option Purchased 598.00 1.95 American 19/01/2018 Option
Put Put
Option Purchased 2,747.00 1.7 American 17/11/2017 Option
Put Put
Option Purchased 4,769.00 1.7 American 17/11/2017 Option
Put Put
Option Purchased 592.00 1.7 American 17/11/2017 Option
Put Put
Option Purchased 858.00 1.7 American 17/11/2017 Option
Put Put
Option Purchased 247.00 1.7 American 17/11/2017 Option
Put Put
Option Purchased 796.00 1.7 American 17/11/2017 Option
Put Put
Option Written 2,747.00 1.8 American 17/11/2017 Option
Put Put
Option Written 4,769.00 1.8 American 17/11/2017 Option
Put Put
Option Written 592.00 1.8 American 17/11/2017 Option
Put Put
Option Written 858.00 1.8 American 17/11/2017 Option
Put Put
Option Written 247.00 1.8 American 17/11/2017 Option
Put Put
Option Written 796.00 1.8 American 17/11/2017 Option
3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.
Full details should be given so that the nature of
the interest or position can be fully understood:
It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open
Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in
relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at
www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.
