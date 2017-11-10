LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Will Pork Sizzle or Fizzle for Tyson? -- Market Talk

12:48 ET - Some analysts wonder whether the increasingly crowded pork industry will give top US meatpacker Tyson Foods heartburn. JPMorgan analysts point out that pork processing margins have fallen sharply from record levels a year ago, and they wonder whether competitors' new pork plants in Iowa and Michigan are a factor--forcing established pork players like Tyson to spend money booking hogs to ensure their plants are well-supplied as the new plants begin buying their own animals. Tyson's the third-largest US pork processor and derives 11% of annual sales from pork. Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters expect Tyson to deliver a 35% jump in fiscal 4Q net income when the company reports results Monday. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Chipotle Faced Spooky Traffic Numbers in October -- Market Talk

10:02 ET - Chipotle's traffic at the end of last month looked frightful, according to Cowen, which analyzed Facebook check-in data. The last week of October is usually a high traffic week for the burrito maker, which runs an annual "Boorito" promotion in which customers who show up in costume get discounted food. But Cowen found that fewer people checked in to Chipotle on Facebook this time versus the same period last year. As a result of the decelerating traffic trends, Cowen is predicting flat same-store sales for 4Q, versus the 1.5% growth other analysts, on average, are forecasting. (julie.jargon@wsj.com)

Corn, Soybean Futures Consolidate After Report

Corn and soybean futures rebounded on Friday as traders absorbed a government report projecting larger-than-expected harvests.

Traders were content to consolidate the current prices, analysts said, after futures had fallen sharply in the wake of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Thursday report. Some analysts said they expected futures to remain tethered to current price levels for the foreseeable future.

Food Industry Outlook 'Better Than We Feared' Says JPMorgan -- Market Talk

16:06 ET - Food industry analysts at JPMorgan met with executives from Kellogg, General Mills, Conagra, Mondelez and other companies this week, and said that "overall, the general tone from companies was better than we feared." Most went out of their way to play down the idea that grocers have become significantly more contentious or difficult to deal with, said the analysts. Conagra said it is "ridiculous" how far sentiment has shifted away from food producers, and Mondelez said the death of food has been "grossly exaggerated," the analysts said. "We got a distinct sense that sales trends are improving right now, in part because of successful innovation, in part because of comparisons [to weak results a year ago], and in part because of better economic conditions," they added. (annie.gasparro@wsj.com)

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Futures Strained by Supply Outlook

Livestock futures ended the week sharply lower as traders reacted to softening cash markets.

Prices for physical cattle and hogs have been steady to lower this week. With supplies for both forecast to grow next year, analysts expect further pressure on cash prices ahead.

