Industrial Stocks Up As GE Rebounds - Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation rose as General Electric recouped some of its recent losses ahead of a presentation on a new corporate strategy. On Monday, John Flannery, GE's new chief executive officer, is expected to outline a plan for overhauling the conglomerate, which many include shedding business units such as the railroad production arm, a dividend cut, and layoffs among GE's nearly 300,000-person workforce, The Wall Street Journal reported. Japanese industrial conglomerate Toshiba plans to raise about $5.3 billion through a new share offering if a multibillion dollar deal to sell its chip unit doesn't get on track to meet an end-of-March deadline, The Wall Street Journal reported.
November 10, 2017 16:24 ET (21:24 GMT)