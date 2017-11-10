Health Care Down On Mixed Earnings, Drug Developments - Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies fell amid mixed earnings reports and drug developments. Shares of Endo International surged after the specialty drug maker posted quarterly earnings ahead of some investors' expectations. One business line stood out in German health-care concern Merck KGaA's recent earnings report, according to one brokerage. "We remain positive on the underlying growth potential of Merck's Life Science business, with a strong position in what should be a 10% plus volume growth market," said analysts at brokerage Credit Suisse, in a research note. European regulators requested more proof of safety and efficacy before approving U.S. drug maker Merck's application to market cancer drug Keytruda in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with lung cancer in Europe, weighing on Merck's shares. French drug maker Sanofi signed a license agreement with Principia Biopharma to develop a multiple sclerosis drug.
November 10, 2017 16:24 ET (21:24 GMT)