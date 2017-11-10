French September Industrial Output Slightly Higher Than Expected

PARIS – France's industrial output rose slightly more than anticipated in September as pharmaceutical production jumped, statistics showed Friday.
Industrial output in the eurozone's second-largest economy rose 0.6% in September from August, national statistics agency Insee said.
Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a 0.5% expansion.
Insee also revised its August reading upward to an on-month 0.2% decline from minus-0.3% previously.
Pharmaceutical output surged 12% in September after weakness over the summer, Insee's statistics showed.
Food and equipment output grew slightly in September, while production of transport goods dropped 4.3%.
November 10, 2017 03:19 ET (08:19 GMT)