Daimler Collaborates to Transfer Fuel-Cell Systems to New Industries

Germany's Daimler AG (DAI.XE) said Friday that it has partnered with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) and other orgnaizations to apply its automotive fuel-cell systems to continuous power solutions for data centers.

Daimler, which produces Mercedes-Benz cars, said it was working to apply its systems to non-transportation industries in cooperation with Hewlett Packard, Power Innovations International Inc and the U.S. government-funded National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

Daimler and its partners plan to present a prototype this year and will start a pilot phase in 2018, the company said.

"Opportunities for hydrogen beyond the mobility sector--energy, industrial and residential sectors--are versatile and require the development of new strategies. Economies of scale and therefore modularization are important challenges", said Christian Mohrdieck, chief executive of Daimler's subsidiary NuCellSys, which develops the car makers fuel-cell systems.

November 10, 2017 04:01 ET (09:01 GMT)