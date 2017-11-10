Core CPI Seen Up 0.2% in October -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Monday 1400 Monthly Federal Budget Oct -$60.0B (5) -$44.2B*
Tuesday 0600 NFIB Small Business Svy Oct N/A 103.0
0830 Producer Price Index Oct +0.2% (8) +0.4%
0830 -- ex food & energy Oct +0.2% (8) +0.4%
Wednesday 0830 Retail Sales Oct +0.1% (10) +1.6%
0830 -- ex autos Oct +0.2% (10) +1.0%
0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Oct +0.1% (10) +0.5%
0830 -- ex food & energy M/M Oct +0.2% (10) +0.1%
0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Oct +2.0% (10) +2.2%
0830 -- ex food & energy Y/Y Oct +1.7% (10) +1.7%
0830 NY Fed Empire St Mfg Svy Nov 26.0 (3) 30.2
1000 Business Inventories Sep +0.1% (8) +0.7%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Nov 11 235K (6) 239K
0830 Import Prices Oct +0.4% (4) +0.7%
0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Nov 25.0 (5) 27.9
0915 Industrial Production Oct +0.5% (9) +0.3%
0915 Capacity Utilization Oct 76.4% (8) 76.0%
1000 Housing Mkt Index Nov 67 (5) 68
Friday 0830 Housing Starts Oct 1.18M (9) 1.13M
-- percent change Oct +4.4% -4.7%
0830 Building Permits Oct 1.25M (4) 1.215M
-- percent change Oct +2.9% -4.5%
1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Nov N/A 23
Composite Index
*October 2016 Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
November 10, 2017 14:18 ET (19:18 GMT)