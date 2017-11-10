Brazil's IPCA 12-Month Inflation Rises 2.70% in October

Brazilian inflation picked up in October from a year earlier, the second consecutive increase, as housing prices increased.

The country's consumer price index rose 2.7% in the month compared with October 2016, and increased 0.42% from September. In September, the year-on-year increase was 2.54%.

The cost of housing rose 1.33% in October from the previous month, and clothing prices increased 0.71% in the same period. Food prices fell 0.05% in the month.

Even with the faster rate of 12-month inflation in October, price increases are still slower than the central bank's target of 4.5%, with a tolerance range of 1.5% in either direction. The bank cut its benchmark interest rate, the Selic, to 7.5% at the end of October and indicated there could be at least one more cut in the current cycle.

