USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Wheat And Wheat By Class - Nov 9

Features Dow Jones Newswires

U.S. Wheat Supply and Use

==============================================================================

Item 2016/2017 2017/2018

prev Nov 9 prev Nov 9

==============================================================================

Area Million acres

Planted 50.1 50.1 46.0 46.0

Harvested 43.9 43.9 37.6 37.6

Bushels

Yield per harv. acre 52.7 52.7 46.3 46.3

Million Bushels

Beginning stocks 976 976 1,181 1,181

Production 2,309 2,309 1,741 1,741

Imports 118 118 150 150

Supply, total 3,402 3,402 3,071 3,071

Food 949 949 950 950

Seed 61 61 66 66

Feed and residual 157 156 120 120

Domestic, total 1,167 1,167 1,136 1,136

Exports 1,055 1,055 975 1,000

Use, total 2,222 2,222 2,111 2,136

Ending stocks 1,181 1,181 960 935

avg farm prc ($/bu) 3.89 3.89 4.40 - 4.80 4.40 - 4.80

==============================================================================

U.S. Wheat by Class: Supply and Use

Year beginning Hard Hard Soft

June 1 Winter Spring Red White Durum Total

==============================================================================

2016/2017 (estimated)

Beginning Stocks 446 272 157 74 28 976

Production 1,082 491 345 286 104 2,309

Supply, Total 1,533 805 535 368 162 3,402

Domestic Use 488 249 228 99 101 1,167

Exports 455 321 92 163 24 1,055

Use, Total 943 570 320 263 126 2,222

Ending Stocks, Total 589 235 215 105 36 1,181

2017/2018 (projected)

Beginning Stocks 589 235 215 105 36 1,181

Production 750 385 292 258 55 1,741

Supply, Total 1,346 693 524 372 136 3,071

Domestic Use 470 271 212 95 88 1,136

Exports 415 265 90 210 20 1,000

Use, Total 885 536 302 305 108 2,136

Ending Stocks, Total Nov 461 157 222 67 28 935

Ending Stocks, Total Oct 487 162 221 63 27 960

==============================================================================

November 09, 2017 12:15 ET (17:15 GMT)