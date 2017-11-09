USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Feed Grain And Corn - Nov 9

U.S. Feed Grain and Corn Supply and Use
============================================================================
Item 2016/2017 2017/2018
prev Nov 9 prev Nov 9
============================================================================
FEED GRAINS Million acres
Area
Planted 106.6 106.6 101.2 101.2
Harvested 96.5 96.5 90.9 90.9
Yield per harvested Metric tons
acre 4.17 4.17 4.13 4.21
Million metric tons
Beginning stocks 48.1 48.1 62.2 62.2
Production 402.3 402.3 375.8 383.1
Imports 3.3 3.3 3.3 3.3
Supply, total 453.6 453.6 441.3 448.6
Feed and residual 144.5 144.3 143.6 145.5
Food, seed & industrial 182.4 182.6 183.2 183.4
Domestic, total 326.9 326.9 326.7 328.8
Exports 64.5 64.5 52.5 54.4
Use, total 391.4 391.4 379.2 383.2
Ending stocks, total 62.2 62.2 62.1 65.4
CORN
Area Million acres
Planted 94.0 94.0 90.4 90.4
Harvested 86.7 86.7 83.1 83.1
Yield per harvested Bushels
acre 174.6 174.6 171.8 175.4
Million bushels
Beginning stocks 1,737 1,737 2,295 2,295
Production 15,148 15,148 14,280 14,578
Imports 57 57 50 50
Supply, total 16,942 16,942 16,625 16,922
Feed and residual 5,464 5,463 5,500 5,575
Food, seed & industrial 6,890 6,891 6,935 6,935
Ethanol for fuel 5,438 5,439 5,475 5,475
Domestic, total 12,354 12,354 12,435 12,510
Exports 2,293 2,293 1,850 1,925
Use, total 14,647 14,647 14,285 14,435
Ending stocks, total 2,295 2,295 2,340 2,487
Avg. farm prc ($/bu) 3.36 3.36 2.80 - 3.60 2.80 - 3.60
============================================================================
