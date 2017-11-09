On Our Radar

USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Feed Grain And Corn - Nov 9

U.S. Feed Grain and Corn Supply and Use

============================================================================

Item 2016/2017 2017/2018

prev Nov 9 prev Nov 9

============================================================================

FEED GRAINS Million acres

Area

Planted 106.6 106.6 101.2 101.2

Harvested 96.5 96.5 90.9 90.9

Yield per harvested Metric tons

acre 4.17 4.17 4.13 4.21

Million metric tons

Beginning stocks 48.1 48.1 62.2 62.2

Production 402.3 402.3 375.8 383.1

Imports 3.3 3.3 3.3 3.3

Supply, total 453.6 453.6 441.3 448.6

Feed and residual 144.5 144.3 143.6 145.5

Food, seed & industrial 182.4 182.6 183.2 183.4

Domestic, total 326.9 326.9 326.7 328.8

Exports 64.5 64.5 52.5 54.4

Use, total 391.4 391.4 379.2 383.2

Ending stocks, total 62.2 62.2 62.1 65.4

CORN

Area Million acres

Planted 94.0 94.0 90.4 90.4

Harvested 86.7 86.7 83.1 83.1

Yield per harvested Bushels

acre 174.6 174.6 171.8 175.4

Million bushels

Beginning stocks 1,737 1,737 2,295 2,295

Production 15,148 15,148 14,280 14,578

Imports 57 57 50 50

Supply, total 16,942 16,942 16,625 16,922

Feed and residual 5,464 5,463 5,500 5,575

Food, seed & industrial 6,890 6,891 6,935 6,935

Ethanol for fuel 5,438 5,439 5,475 5,475

Domestic, total 12,354 12,354 12,435 12,510

Exports 2,293 2,293 1,850 1,925

Use, total 14,647 14,647 14,285 14,435

Ending stocks, total 2,295 2,295 2,340 2,487

Avg. farm prc ($/bu) 3.36 3.36 2.80 - 3.60 2.80 - 3.60

============================================================================

