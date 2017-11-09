USDA Crop Production: U.S. Soybeans-Nov 9

Soybeans for Beans: Area Harvested, Yield, and Production by State
and United States, 2016 and Forecasted November 1, 2017
=============================================================================
Area Harvested Yield Production
State =======================================================================
2016 2017 2016 Oct 1 2017 2016 Oct 1 2017
=============================================================================
==-1,000 Acres==- ==-Bushels==- ==-1,000 Bushels==-
AL 410 340 32.0 44.0 45.0 13,120 14,960 15,300
AR 3,100 3,500 47.0 51.0 50.0 145,700 178,500 175,000
DE 163 158 41.5 51.0 51.0 6,765 8,058 8,058
GA 240 145 30.0 45.0 40.0 7,200 6,525 5,800
IL 10,050 10,540 59.0 57.0 58.0 592,950 600,780 611,320
IN 5,630 5,940 57.5 55.0 55.0 323,725 326,700 326,700
IA 9,440 9,950 60.0 56.0 56.0 566,400 557,200 557,200
KS 4,010 5,100 48.0 41.0 40.0 192,480 209,100 204,000
KY 1,780 1,940 50.0 53.0 52.0 89,000 102,820 100,880
LA 1,190 1,240 48.5 54.0 54.0 57,715 66,960 66,960
MD 515 495 41.5 50.0 50.0 21,373 24,750 24,750
MI 2,060 2,280 50.5 49.0 45.0 104,030 111,720 102,600
MN 7,490 8,100 52.0 46.0 46.0 389,480 372,600 372,600
MS 2,020 2,170 48.0 52.0 52.0 96,960 112,840 112,840
MO 5,540 5,920 49.0 49.0 49.0 271,460 290,080 290,080
NE 5,150 5,650 61.0 56.0 58.0 314,150 316,400 327,700
NJ 98 98 36.0 40.0 42.0 3,528 3,920 4,116
NY 320 265 41.0 49.0 47.0 13,120 12,985 12,455
NC 1,660 1,670 35.0 39.0 41.0 58,100 65,130 68,470
ND 5,990 7,100 41.5 36.0 35.0 248,585 255,600 248,500
OH 4,840 5,040 54.5 52.0 51.0 263,780 262,080 257,040
OK 470 630 29.0 27.0 29.0 13,630 17,010 18,270
PA 575 585 44.0 52.0 50.0 25,300 30,420 29,250
SC 405 390 31.0 36.0 37.0 12,555 14,040 14,430
SD 5,170 5,610 49.5 45.0 45.0 255,915 252,450 252,450
TN 1,630 1,660 45.0 50.0 51.0 73,350 83,000 84,660
TX 145 185 31.0 37.0 38.0 4,495 6,845 7,030
VA 600 590 36.0 42.0 45.0 21,600 24,780 26,550
WI 1,950 2,140 55.0 47.0 46.0 107,250 100,580 98,440
Other 1/
Sts 55 40 43.1 44.7 45.8 2,370 1,788 1,830
U.S. 82,696 89,471 52.0 49.5 49.5 4,296,086 4,430,621 4,425,279
==============================================================================
1/ Other States include Florida and West Virginia. Individual State level
estimates will be published in the "Crop Production 2017 Summary."
Write to Kareema Clark at csstat@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 09, 2017 12:15 ET (17:15 GMT)