USDA Crop Production: U.S. Corn-Nov 9

Corn for Grain: Area Harvested, Yield, and Production by State
and United States, 2016 and Forecasted November 1, 2017
===============================================================================
Area Harvested Yield Production
State =========================================================================
2016 2017 2016 Oct 1 2017 2016 Oct 1 2017
===============================================================================
==-1,000 Acres==- ==-Bushels==- ==-1,000 Bushels==-
AL 315 235 120.0 170.0 165.0 37,800 39,950 38,775
AR 745 595 171.0 179.0 179.0 127,395 106,505 106,505
CA 100 100 185.0 184.0 184.0 18,500 18,400 18,400
CO 1,170 1,270 137.0 145.0 148.0 160,290 184,150 187,960
DE 164 170 170.0 190.0 186.0 27,880 32,300 31,620
GA 340 250 165.0 184.0 179.0 56,100 46,000 44,750
IL 11,450 11,050 197.0 192.0 198.0 2,255,650 2,121,600 2,187,900
IN 5,470 5,220 173.0 173.0 181.0 946,310 903,060 944,820
IA 13,500 12,900 203.0 191.0 197.0 2,740,500 2,463,900 2,541,300
KS 4,920 5,200 142.0 134.0 136.0 698,640 696,800 707,200
KY 1,400 1,240 159.0 174.0 177.0 222,600 215,760 219,480
LA 550 490 165.0 183.0 183.0 90,750 89,670 89,670
MD 400 425 152.0 166.0 174.0 60,800 70,550 73,950
MI 2,040 1,950 157.0 168.0 167.0 320,280 327,600 325,650
MN 8,000 7,650 193.0 184.0 190.0 1,544,000 1,407,600 1,453,500
MS 720 500 166.0 188.0 188.0 119,520 94,000 94,000
MO 3,500 3,250 163.0 172.0 175.0 570,500 559,000 568,750
NE 9,550 9,300 178.0 181.0 179.0 1,699,900 1,683,300 1,664,700
NY 570 530 129.0 147.0 147.0 73,530 77,910 77,910
NC 940 830 129.0 138.0 140.0 121,260 114,540 116,200
ND 3,270 3,190 158.0 126.0 134.0 516,660 401,940 427,460
OH 3,300 3,130 159.0 173.0 173.0 524,700 541,490 541,490
OK 350 320 121.0 123.0 130.0 42,350 39,360 41,600
PA 950 960 129.0 163.0 163.0 122,550 156,480 156,480
SC 350 325 127.0 135.0 137.0 44,450 43,875 44,525
SD 5,130 5,250 161.0 147.0 150.0 825,930 771,750 787,500
TN 830 705 151.0 170.0 171.0 125,330 119,850 120,555
TX 2,550 2,190 127.0 142.0 142.0 323,850 310,980 310,980
VA 340 340 148.0 152.0 154.0 50,320 51,680 52,360
WA 85 80 235.0 230.0 225.0 19,975 18,400 18,000
WI 3,220 2,950 178.0 164.0 168.0 573,160 483,800 495,600
Other 1/
Sts 429 424 157.9 157.8 157.8 67,758 66,912 66,912
U.S. 86,748 83,119 174.6 171.8 175.4 15,148,038 14,280,112 14,577,502
==============================================================================
1/ Other States include Arizona, Florida, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico,
Oregon, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Individual State level estimates
will be published in the "Crop Production 2017 Summary."
