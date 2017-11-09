South Korea Plans to Fine BMW, Mercedes, Porsche on Emission Rules Breach -Reuters

South Korea plans to fine units of car makers BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche a total of 70.3 billion won ($63.1 million), citing emission-rules violations, Reuters reports.

--A BMW unit faces fine of 60.8 billion won for "falsifying" emission-test documents and not obtaining approval for changes in emission-control components before vehicles were sold, Reuters cites South Korea's Ministry of Environment as saying.

--The ministry says Seoul Main Customs has asked prosecutors to investigate BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche units in relation to potential customs-law violations, Reuters reports.

November 09, 2017 04:58 ET (09:58 GMT)