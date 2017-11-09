Slight Dip Seen in Consumer Sentiment -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Continue Reading Below

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Friday 1000 Consumer Sentiment Nov 100.0 (17) 100.7*

(Preliminary)

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

*End-Oct Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2017 10:14 ET (15:14 GMT)