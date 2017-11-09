Senate Tax Plan Has Delayed Corporate Cut, More Brackets

Senate Republicans unveiled a plan to overhaul the U.S. tax code that breaks significantly with a comparable House tax plan, including the level of top individual tax rates and the timing of a corporate tax-rate cut.

Stocks Drop on Concerns Over GOP Tax Overhaul

Investors' concerns over the prospects of a tax overhaul sent stocks sliding. The S&P 500 shed 0.4%.

Economists See Few Monetary Policy Changes With Powell Leading Fed

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal this month expect that a Federal Reserve led by Jerome Powell would mean little change in monetary policy and a less aggressive approach to financial regulation.

Saudi Arabia Tells Citizens to Leave Lebanon

The Saudi government ordered its citizens to leave Lebanon, escalating a regional crisis in a country that has long been a battleground in the rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

SEC Chief Fires Warning Shot Against Coin Offerings

SEC Chairman Jay Clayton said so-called initial coin offerings in many cases looked like securities, raising the prospect the agency will take a more aggressive stance to this red-hot fundraising method.

U.K. Activist Investor Seeks Shareholder Vote to Remove LSE Chairman

U.K. activist investor TCI Fund Management Ltd. ratcheted up pressure on London Stock Exchange Group PLC to allow its current chief executive to remain in place by compelling the company to hold a shareholder vote on the removal of its chairman.

SEC May Give New Guidelines on Reporting Cybersecurity Breaches

A senior Securities and Exchange Commission regulator said public companies will soon face new guidelines for how they report cybersecruity breaches to investors.

U.S. Levies Further Sanctions Against Venezuelan Officials

The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned 10 current and former Venezuelan government officials as part of the Trump administration's broader crackdown on the troubled Latin American country.

How to Make Money on Japanese Stocks

The Japanese stock market is showing real signs of life. There are reasons to be skeptical, but this still looks like an investing opportunity.

SNB's Jordan: Ready to Intervene in Forex Markets if Necessary

Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said his bank would intervene in foreign-exchange markets again if necessary, keeping the door open to one of the most aggressive moves used by central banks in recent years.

